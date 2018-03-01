Rajinikanth and wife Latha cancel their anniversary plans in respect of Sridevi

Rajinikanth and wife Latha will be completed 37 years of marriage on February 26, 2018. The two usually follow a tradition of spending their special day with their daughters, Aishwarya and Soundarya, and their extended families. But this year, as a mark of respect to Sridevi, the couple decided to break their tradition and not celebrate their anniversary. Rajinikanth and Latha were in Mumbai to pay their respects to the actress. Sridevi played Rajinikanth's step mother in Moondru Mudichu when she was 13 years old. The two actors have worked in several films together and he was heartbroken when news about Sridevi's demise broke. Also Read - Annaatthe: THIS Rangasthalam actor comes on board for the Rajinikanth-Keerthy Suresh-Nayanthara starrer

Thalaiva is one person with immense respect for everyone. He even delayed the release of Kaala Karikaalan's teaser by a day in respect of Jagadguru Poojyashree Jayaendra Saraswati Shankaracharya's demise. He posted a condolence on Twitter and decided to not release the teaser today. The teaser gets a Holi release instead. Fans are super excited for Kaala Karikaalan's teaser. It's one of the most highly anticipated films of the year and we'll be seeing our Baasha in his don avatar yet again. Stills from the films were released today and it will only get you more excited for the teaser that will launch tomorrow morning.

We love Thalaiva's look for Kaala and we're super excited for the teaser, too. Fans are going crazy on Twitter, posting pictures, videos and memes to express their excitement for the teaser. Fans always ensure that Thalaiva trends on social media a couple of days before and after any important announcement related to his films or political career. Thalaiva also has another big release this year with Akshay Kumar, which is the sequel of Enthiran, 2.0. Kaala is set to release on 27th April 2018 and will clash with Avengers: Infinity War. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.