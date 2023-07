Rajinikanth has delved into a holiday mood. The Tamil superstar has jetted off to the Maldives to unwind after wrapping up the shoot of his upcoming film Lal Salaam. The film is helmed by his daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. He is also geared up for the release of Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer. But seems like the 72-year-old wants to take his mind off his work commitment and enjoy a serene vacation in the Maldives. A picture of Rajinikanth whiling away his time on the beach is currently doing the rounds on the internet. Also Read - Top 10 South Indian actors who are the box office kings in the real sense

Rajinikanth takes a stroll in the Maldives

The picture captured Rajinikanth, dressed in a casual red shirt that he teamed up with a pair of black and white printed shorts. The actor was seen taking a stroll at the beach, walking barefoot on the sand. Behind him lay the vast blue sea. According to reports Rajinikanth flew to Maldives last week.

Rajinikanth’s on his way to Maldives

Earlier, Entertainment Industry Tracker, Ramesh Bala dropped two sets of pictures of Rajinikanth on Twitter, one where he was about to board the flight and another where he reached his destination. "Superstar Rajinikanth on his way from Chennai to Maldives," read the tweet. In the first photograph, Rajinikanth posing against the Sri Lankan Airlines plane, donning a black shirt and a pair of beige joggers. He also carried a sling bag. In the next photo, the airline staff was seen greeting the Kabali actor, welcoming him onboard with a bouquet of flowers.

Look at the pictures here:

About Lal Salaam

Speaking about Lal Salaam, the film is headlined by Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth with Rajinikanth in an extended cameo. He will be playing the role of Moideen Bhai. Rajinikanth’s first-look poster was unveiled by Lyca Productions this year in May. It portrayed the actor, dressed in a long coat, with white trousers, sporting a red Nehru cap and a pair of black sunglasses. The first look received mixed responses from fans, who claimed that it could have been better. The film’s release date has not been announced yet.

About Jailer

On the other hand, Rajinikanth’s Jailer, touted to be an action thriller, comprises a cast ensemble of Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Ramya Krishna in important roles. It is scheduled to hit the big screens on August 10.