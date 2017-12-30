Rajinikanth remembers an emotional letter from a fan that left him in tears

In today's meeting with the fans in Chennai, Superstar Rajinikanth has recalled an emotional letter from a fan when he was hospitalized in Singapore and was bed-ridden for a few months. Amidst all these, my health has gone adverse, and I reclaimed my life. No, it's not me who redeemed my life, it's you (fans) and your prayers. I still can't figure out what I did to all of you for this unconditional love. I received a fan letter during that time which read, "Thalaiva you need not act in movies or enter politics and serve us. You come back alive and stay healthy. That's enough for us." It will always be an unforgettable letter, which left me in tears. The Almighty has given me everything. I have seen everything from rags to overwhelming money, fame, and love." Also Read - Tanu Weds Manu director Aanand L Rai ropes in THIS mega music composer from the South for his next movie, and it's not AR Rahman?

Rajinikanth also announced the release date of his sci-fi magnum-opus 2.0 as April 14th for the Tamil New Year weekend. Earlier, it was slated to hit screens on April 27th, and the entire Telugu industry vehemently opposed the decision since it clashed with Mahesh Babu's Bharath Ane Nenu and Allu Arjun's Naa Peru Suriya. Telugu producers claimed that they had informed the release dates of their respective movies long back and the sudden announcement of 2.0 was worrying. (ALSO READ: Rajinikanth postpones the dubbing of Kaala for his fans – read to know more)

Now, they will heave a sigh of relief since 2.0's release date has been advanced to two weeks. Produced by Lyca Productions, 2.0 stars Amy Jackson and Akshay Kumar in important roles. Rajinikanth also added that his Kaala with director Ranjith of Kabali fame will hit the screens two months after the release of 2.0. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.

Text by Surendhar MK