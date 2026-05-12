Rajinikanth stays SILENT on Vijay’s big win, greets media with folded hands in VIRAL video

The superstar dodged questions at Chennai airport days after Vijay took oath as Tamil Nadu CM, Read further to know what the star actually did.

Rajinikanth stays SILENT on Vijay’s big win, greets media with folded hands in VIRAL video

Rajinikanth kept quiet at the Chennai airport, just days after Vijay became Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister. Reporters swarmed him as soon as he arrived, throwing questions at him about Vijay’s new role. Rajini didn’t answer. He smiled, put his hands together in a namaste, and kept moving. PTI posted the video and, as you can guess, it went viral.

What Happened At Chennai Airport

But this wasn’t Rajini snubbing Vijay. Not at all. After the election results came out on May 4, Rajinikanth put up a public message congratulating Vijay and his party. He called him “Thiru Vijay” and praised Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam for their big win. So, clearly, he respects Vijay, he just decided not to talk about it again at the airport.

Vijay’s Historic Shift From Cinema To CM Office

Vijay pulled off something huge. His party, TVK, toppled the political heavyweights DMK and AIADMK in their very first election. TVK grabbed 108 seats, but thanks to more MLAs joining, their headcount jumped to 120. With 118 needed for a majority, that’s more than enough. Vijay was sworn in as CM on May 10 inside Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, with Governor Arlekar presiding.

Rajini’s Own Political Chapter

Rajinikanth’s own political journey didn’t end up as planned. He announced a party in 2020 and was ready for the Assembly elections. Not long after, health concerns forced him to step back. He later described it as a “warning from God.” Now, Vijay joins a pretty exclusive club alongside legends like MGR, Jayalalithaa, and NTR who managed to leap from movies straight into the chief minister’s chair.

What’s Next For Rajini On Screen

He’s got a stack of movies lined up. His last appearance was in Coolie. Up ahead: Jailer 2 and a huge project with Kamal Haasan. As for politics, he’s letting that folded-hands gesture speak for itself.

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