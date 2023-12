Superstar Rajinikanth turns 73 today. He is one of the biggest superstars the world has. Be it his larger-than-life aura, the way he carries himself, leads his life or the films he does our respect and love for Rajinikanth Sir has always grown by leaps and bounds. The Robo actor celebrates his 73rd birthday today and we wish him nothing but good health, tons of happiness and a long life. It's a known fact that ardent fans of the actors treat him no less than God. Whenever his film is supposed to release, it's like a big festival in the South. However, lets us tell you just like fans even Bollywood celebrities are fond of the superstar. Actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan has praised the south sensation and shared their fondness for the birthday boy in past.

Follow BollywoodLife's WhatsApp channel for the latest entertainment news updates. Also Read - Chennai Floods: Ratsasan actor Vishnu Vishal reveals water has entered his home; Rajinikanth fans distribute food

Amitabh Bachchan: Rajnikanth is like a family to me

Also Read - Rajinikanth beats up superheroes and supervillains Hulk, Thanos and more in viral AI pics

Both Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth are superstars in their own way. Back in 2019, in an interview Amitabh said that he is very fond of Rajinikanth. They often talk to each other on phone and stay in touch. Senior Bachchan also mentioned that how Rajinikanth is a family to him. The Piku actor jokingly recalled that how both of them share professional and personal advice to each other however none of them follow each other's advice. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan to Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Celebrities who have temples dedicated to them

Trending Now

Watch this video below:

Aamir Khan: Rajni sir is irreplaceable

Aamir Khan shared that how Rajnikanth who was not feeling well when Robo director approached him for Shankar’s 2.0, the sequel of Robo, he (Rajnikanth) suggested his (Aamir's name). However, Aamir stated that he turned down the part as he cannot imagine anyone else but Rajini sir for the part of Chitti.

Rajnikanth is and always will be the brightest star of the film industry. The plethora of love he has received across all over the world is something which is so huge and surreal. The fact that he does not comes from an influential family, worked hard and became a big name in the South film industry proves that with hard work and honest intention one can achieve whatever they want.

Here's wishing Rajinikanth a very happy Birthday. May he keep shining the way he has till now.