Rajinikanth's Kaala teaser has NOT LEAKED online! Here is the truth

We can't be waiting more eagerly than this for Rajinikanth's Kaala. The first teaser of the film was due to release on March 1, but it was later postponed to March 2. Rajinikanth shared the news saying that the decision has been made as a sign of respect to Jagadguru Poojyashree Jayaendra Saraswati Shankaracharya's demise. While we all were ready to wait for another 24 hours to get the first proper look at the ambitious movie, someone is trying gain mileage out of the delay. Well, two versions of the leaked teaser of Kaala are going viral on social media as of now. In fact, Kaala Teaser Leaked has started trending on Twitter. And let us tell you right away that both of them hold no truth. Yes, calm down as Kaala teaser has not been leaked. We are quashing both the versions of the conspiracy!

In the first version, a very sleek looking trailer is going viral on social media. The scenes look legit and we won't blame anyone if they are fooled that this is Kaala teaser. But the truth is that this video is fan made one. Someone mixed scenes from the film Mufti and has presented it as the teaser for the upcoming film. Many fans have fell for this cruel prank and are upset over the leak.

Check out the allaged 'leaked' teaser:

Now see Mufti trailer

The second version of the story about the leak is not entirely false but is still far away from the truth. The video gouing viral is indeed a leaked clip from Kaala, but this leak happened weeks ago and should be long forgotten. People are trying to reuse it as a new leaked clip to get some followers on their Twitter handle. So, there you go, nothing to worry about!

Kaal Karikaalan is based on the story of a powerful don from Dharavi, Mumbai. For this role, Rajinikanth will sport a kurta, mundu along with his signature Kabali salt and pepper look. The movie also stars Huma Qureshi and Nana Patekar. This is the second time that Rajinikanth and Pa Ranjith are collaborating after Kabali.