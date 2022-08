Star Plus' new show Rajjo has been promoted widely on different platforms. Today, it was the launch episode. The show has started in Uttarakhand where Rajjo (Celesti Bairagey) is rescued by Arjun after the horrific floods that affected the state. There has been quite a bit of hype around the show. It is the Hindi remake of the superhit Bengali show, Alta Phoring. Celesti Bairagey plays the role of Rajjo, a girl from the mountains with exceptional athletic skills. After losing her mother, she is brought into the home of a government officer. Their love story starts henceforth. Also Read - Alia Bhatt's doppelganger Celesti Bairagey reveals how the viral video helped her bag her debut TV show Rajjo [Exclusive]

Celesti Bairagey told BollywoodLife in an interview, "The casting director contacted me on Instagram. I was not sure as I had no plans to work on a daily soap. I recorded my first audition on the film camera of my phone. I did not tell my parents as I did not expect to be selected. It was a surprise when I was told to come down to Mumbai for the second level of auditions." Well, she got selected and it looks like she has impressed fans in the first episode of the show. Take a look at the reactions...

Well, it looks like Rajjo is off to a good start. The show is produced by Mukta Dhond. It has replaced Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Sey.