Veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli is no more. He died at the age of 93 due to a heart attack. It seems the funeral of the filmmaker will be held on Friday evening. In the year 2002, he made a reboot of his cult hit Jaani Dushman titled Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahaani which was a multi-starrer. The news has been confirmed by the publicist of Armaan Kohli, Vijay Grover. The last rites will take place today in the evening. It seems Rajkumar Kohli had gone for his bath in the morning. When he did not come out of the shower for a long time, his son Armaan Kohli broke the door and found him lying on the floor. He was declared dead on arrival. Also Read - Bigg Boss ex-contestant Tanishaa Mukerji stands by Armaan Kohli as father Rajkumar Kohli is hospitalised

Rajkumar Kohli's long career in the industry

Rajkumar Kohli was born on September 14, 1930 in Lahore. He began his career as a director and producer of Punjabi movies. In 1966, he debuted as a filmmaker with Dulla Bhatti. After that, he had a prolific run in the action, thriller and horror genre. His big hits include Nagin (1976), Muqabla (1979) and Jaani Dushman. He also made the murder mystery Bees Saal Baad in 1988. In the 1970s, he directed Dara Singh in the movie Lootera. He was married to Nishi Kohli. They have two sons, Rajnish and Armaan. Also Read - After Goa and Dubai, Armaan Kohli and Tanishaa Mukherji head to Vaishno Devi!

Rajkumar Kohli and his multi-starrers

He has made many multi-starrer movies with actors like Sunil Dutt, Dharmendra, Jeetendra and Shatrughan Sinha. He also featured actresses like Reena Roy and Anita Raaj. In 1992, he launched his son Armaan Kohli with the film, Virodhi. He also made films like Aulad Ke Dushman (1993) and Qahar (1997) to relaunch his son after he failed to take off. Jaani Dushman Ek Anokhi Kahani is also a known film. Also Read - Have Armaan Kohli and Tanishaa Mukherji decided to work together?

Trending Now

In 2013, Armaan Kohli was a part of Bigg Boss 7. He made news for his relationship with Tanishaa Mukerji on the show. He was one of the finalists. We extend our condolences to the family.