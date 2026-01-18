Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Announce name of their daughter with FIRST photo, her name is…

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa announced the name of their daughter on Instagram. They shared their picture on the social media platform.

Bollywood stars Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa embraced parenthood in November, 2025, as they welcomed their daughter. After months of waiting, the celebrity couple took to Instagram to share the name of their daughter. They announced the name with a picture, in which Rajkummar and Patralekhaa can be seen holding hands of their child. While sharing the name of their child, the couple wrote, ““With folded hands and full hearts, we introduce our greatest blessing”. PARVATI PAUL RAO ✨ पार्वती पॉल राव.” Yes, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s daughter’s name is Parvati Paul Rao.

How celebrities reacted to the post

Vicky Kaushal, who announced his son’s name earlier this month, has dropped heart emojis. Sonakshi Sinha, Sonam Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana and Bhumi Satish Pednekkar also dropped heart emojis. Neeti Mohan wrote, “What a beautiful name “Parvati” she is blessed to have parents like you both! Love.” Piya Rawat commented, “I love the name. Congratulations to you both.” Kirti Kulhari wrote, “Heartiest congratulations. Love and blessings.” Aahana S Kumra wrote, “Congratulations and welcome little Parvati.” Kritika Kamra wrote, “Congratulations (with heart emoji).

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s daughter

The couple welcomed their daughter, Parvati, on November 15. Parvati was born on Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s fourth anniversary. While sharing the good news, the couple wrote, “The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary.”

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s love story

The couple grew close to each other while shooting for their first film, CityLights. The 2014 movie might not worked at the box office but their friendship blossomed into love. After years of dating, they got married in a private ceremony in 2021.

Rajkummar Rao's upcoming movies

The actor has several projects in the pipeline, including Toaster and a biopic on Ujjwal Nikam.

Patralekhaa’s upcoming movies

She will appear in the upcoming film titled Suryast and in an OTT series called Gulkanda Tales.

Last year, they launched their own production house with the name KAMPA Films. Their first project under the banner is Toaster, which will stream on Netflix. The movie features Rajkummar alongside Sanya Malhotra in the lead.

