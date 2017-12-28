Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are making the most of their romantic Thailand getaway - view pics!

He has been one of the busiest and most successful actors of 2017. After a year that has seen him deliver fab performances in films like Newton, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shaadi Main Zaroor Aana, Rajkummar Rao is now in Thailand. Yes, he is holidaying in the stunning beaches of Koh Samui with girlfriend, Patralekhaa. The couple who truly give us relationship goals have posted lovely pictures on their Instagram accounts. Rajkummar is really on a well-deserved break after the hard work he has put into every project. Patralekhaa has flaunted a snap of hers in a white bikini and her toned physique has left us awestruck. Rajkummar seems to be in a fun jovial mood. Check out these pics...

The couple are close to the Nikki Beach, which is one of the popular tourist destinations. It is indeed a lovely way to ring in the New Year.

The couple have been dating since a long time now. Marriage is definitely on the cards for them but they are in hurry to get married. In a statement to Deccan Chronicle, Rajkummar said, "Not right now. Both of us want to focus on our respective careers, and we're not thinking about it. Marriage will happen for sure - but I don't know when." The actor will be seen next in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan - Anil Kapoor's Fanney Khan.