Rajkummar Rao HAILS megastar Anil Kapoor’s Subedaar performance

Among those deeply impressed is Rajkummar Rao, who took to social media to express his appreciation.

As Megastar Anil Kapoor’s latest release Subedaar continues to garner admiration from audiences and industry peers alike for his role as Subedaar Arjun Maurya, the film’s powerful impact is being echoed across the fraternity. Directed by Suresh Triveni and streaming on Amazon Prime Video, the project has struck a chord for its intensity and performances.

Among those deeply impressed is Rajkummar Rao, who took to social media to express his appreciation, writing: “@anilskapoor You are phenomenal in #Subedaar sir and ur dedication towards your work is unmatchable. Mind Blowing. @sureshtriveni_ Zabardast sir. Garda Uda Diye.” His words underline the impact of Kapoor’s performance, which has been widely hailed as both commanding and nuanced.

Check out the post here:

With Subedaar continuing to win hearts, Anil Kapoor shows no signs of slowing down. The cinema icon is now gearing up for his next, The Family Business on Netflix, further expanding his dynamic presence across platforms and promising yet another compelling outing for audiences.

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