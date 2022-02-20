After being in a relationship for more than a decade, and Patralekhaa tied the knot last year in November. The two actors’ social media PDA has always grabbed the attention of the netizens and they have always given their fans couple goals. Today it is Patralekhaa’s birthday, so Raj took to Instagram to wish her. Well, the Badhaai Do shared not one but two sweet posts for his wifey. He shared a post on Instagram and wrote, “Happy birthday @patralekhaa. I LOVE YOU.” The actress commented on the post, “I love you babyyyy.” Also Read - Roohi 2: Rajkummar Rao shares LATEST UPDATE on the sequel to his horror-comedy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Later, in his Insta story, he shared a picture from his wedding and wrote, "Happy birthday to the love of my life @pratralekhaa The best girl ever. You Rockstar, the music of our love will only go louder and louder everyday." Check out the posts below…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

While sharing the pictures of their wedding last year, Rao had posted, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship, and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever .. and beyond.”

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao is busy garnering praises for his performance in Badhaai Do. The movie received positive reviews from critics, but it hasn’t done great at the box office. The actor has many interesting projects lined up like Bheed, Monica O My Darling, Hit, and Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. Meanwhile, Patralekhaa was last seen in the series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu which premiered in 2021 on ALT Balaji.