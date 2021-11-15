The D-day has finally arrived. After dating for almost a decade, and Patralekhaa Paul finally tied the the knot today. The actor couple got married in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Chandigarh. While the two stayed tight-lipped about the wedding, their dreamy engagement video that surfaced on the internet a day ago made things official. There are also reports of their key friends from the film industry having made it to their do. However, there is one catch. Also Read - Katrina Kaif - Vicky Kaushal wedding complete guest list: Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani and more – check out who will attend and who will miss VicKat's December do

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa are both extremely private people and therefore, they had asked their friends and family to not click pictures of videos on their phones and if they do, then ensure that they do not make way to the internet. The couple wanted to be the first ones to share perfect moments from their wedding with their fans and therefore, they made this special request to their friends and family. So while PatRaj did get married today, we only have the pictures that they share on social media to gaga over. And we may have to wait a little longer to see inside pictures and videos of their wedding.

Interestingly, two other celeb couples, who had great buzz around their weddings, had followed a similar thing at their dos. Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and – too had issued diktat to their teams to ensure that no pictures or videos from their wedding festivities makes way to the internet before their approval. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa seem to be joining the Bollywood trend of keeping things under wraps. Also, as celebs they may also be conscious of having their awkward pictures and videos from their wedding go viral.

Meanwhile, the wedding is said to have been attended by Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's friends likes , , , , Amar Kaushik (dir), and wife Tahira Kashyap. The couple had a mehendi and sangeet ceremony on November 14 after exchanging rings on the night of November 13. They got married at a plush resort in Chandigarh. Take a look at the video below to know how regal the setting must have been when PatRaj exchanged their ‘I Dos’.