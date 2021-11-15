Popular Bollywood couple and Patralekhaa are set to tie the knot tonight at a seven-star property amid a forest reserve on the outskirts of Chandigarh named Oberoi Sukhvilas. The wedding will be intimate affair as it will be attended by only couple's family members and close friends. While fans can't wait to see the duo in a royal attire as the newly-wed couple, we have found out the location, where the duo will spend their first night after the marriage and the cost of it will indeed blow your mind. Also Read - Bhumi Pednekar's SEXY, SKIMPY bikini look show how much she's transformed since her debut – feast your eyes on her other hot pics

Raj and Patralekhaa have reportedly booked a villa in Oberoi Sukhvilas, which is lavish and luxurious. This villa features a private pool, an al fresco dining space and a spacious living-cum-dining area. The spacious and private residences are framed by a beautiful garden. The interiors have a traditional Rajasthani design featuring a natural palette, which perfectly compliments the surrounding vistas. It has a king size bedroom and luxurious bathroom beside garden views. The party pantry also has a personal butler. The cost of this villa is whopping Rs 2 lakhs per night. Also Read - Badhaai Do: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar and the rest of the team wrap up the schedule with a special 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' video

On Saturday, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa had a dreamy engagement party and it it was just like a fairytale. They exchanged rings in the presence of their family and friends in an all-white-themed engagement party. In one of the videos, we saw Rajkummar going down on knees to propose to Patralekaa and in return, his lady love proposed him back and won many hearts. Post that we saw their romantic dance video. Rajkummar Rao wore a white kurta-churidaar paired with a matching jacket while Patralekhaa looked like a vision in a white and silver white gown. Also Read - Badhaai Do: Bhumi Pednekar shares a cute glimpse of Sumi and Shardul from the sets with an Andaz Apna Apna twist - view pic