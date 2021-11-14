It's all about weddings in Bollywood. We have heard of so many celebrities getting married. Yesterday, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's wedding festivities began. They had a dreamy engagement party on Saturday it was just like a fairytale. They exchanged rings in the presence of their family and friends in an all-white-themed engagement party. The engagement party took place at the Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort, New Chandigarh. The pictures and videos of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's engagement party have gone viral on the internet and people are totally loving it. They both looked so beautiful together. Their friends shared pictures on social media and many of their fans have reposted the same. Also Read - 11 soon-to-be married celeb couples who are constantly making headlines for all things related to their Big Fat Bollywood Shaadi

In one of the videos, we see Rajkummar going down on one knee to propose to Patralekaa and in return, his lady love also proposing to him has won many hearts. Post that we saw their romantic dance video. Rajkummar Rao wore a white kurta-churidaar paired with a matching jacket while Patralekhaa looked like a vision in a white and silver white gown. Also Read - Throwback Thursday: When Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's rumoured public showdown over her seductive scenes in Love Games sparked breakup rumours

Earlier, a friend of Patralekhaa told IndiaToday. that the bride will be wearing a bridal outfit created by popular designer Sabyasachi. According to a friend of Patralekhaa, Rajkummar's dulhan always dreamt of wearing Sabyasachi on her wedding day. Well, her dream came true when the designer agreed to create her wedding saree with unique work. Moreover, the bride-to-be has hand-picked a few lehengas and a silk dupatta from the designer. Also Read - Inside pictures of soon-to-be-married Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's luxurious Mumbai home will give you earthy vibes