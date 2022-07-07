Rajkummar Rao recalls his struggling days in Bollywood, ‘I had only 18 rupees in my account’ calls his journey tough

Rajkummar Rao- what an inspiring journey! Take a bow. The man who has been in the industry has become the most important member of the film industry with his sheer determination and hard work. Rajkummar's rags to riches story are inspiring to all his fans. He is a self-made star and is damn proud. But the journey was not easy. He has come a long way. The actor got emotional in his recent conversation with the media, where he called his journey extremely tough. The actor recalled his struggling days, " Eventually, I moved to Mumbai, but that was tough. There were times when I lived on one Parle-G ka packet a day with just Rs 18 in my bank account. Luckily, I had friends from film school who helped. But I never had a Plan B. I always wanted to become an actor." Also Read - Imlie duo Fahmaan Khan-Sumbul Touqeer look dreamy, Anupamaa's Gaurav Khanna poses with Shamshera couple Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor - View BTS pics of Ravivaar With Star Parivaar

Rajkummar Rao recalls the worst phase of his life

The Badhai Do actor further revealed that it is not easy for an outsider to make a mark," It was difficult being an outsider. I grew up in a joint family in Gurgaon and at that time, it was just a small town. I fell in love with cinema as a kid and knew this is what I wanted to do. I used to ride a bicycle 70 km up and down to Delhi when I was doing theatre. It was like going to meet your girlfriend. I worked hard at FTII. I wanted to learn as much as I could."

Rajkummar Rap proved his mettle as an actor with Love Sex A Dhoka and Shahid. His game-changer was Barely Ki Barfi along with and . The actor later started in commercial films like Stree, The White Tiger and more. And since then he has been the rising star and will always be. Rajkummar Rao, what a commendable journey!