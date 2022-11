Shehnaaz Gill is slowly and steadily climbing the ladder of success like never before. She is already gearing up for her big Bollywood debut with 's upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. And now she has come up with her new celebrity chat show called Desi Vibes. And her first guest was none other than who wished to have a daughter like Shehnaaz Gill.

On the chat show, Rajkummar was seen promoting his recent film Monica O My Darling. He also spoke to Shehnaaz in Punjabi and shared his plans on starting his family. Shehnaaz told Rajkummar that he and his wife Patralekhaa were looking lovely together at the airport.

As and recently became proud parents to a baby girl, Shehnaaz asked Rajkummar about his intentions of becoming a father soon. Rajkummar laughed and replied, "Mai kab baby kar raha hoon? Yeh toh mere ghar wale bhi nahi puchte. To be honest, I have not thought about it. I just feel like I am still a small kid.” To which, Shehnaaz said, “Acha theek hai jab mann kare tab kar lena.” Then Rajkummar added, “If I have a baby girl, I want her to be like you. Sweet, simple, sundar, and talented.”

Shehnaaz had earlier expressed her happiness while announcing her new chat show and written, "Dreams do come true….. and today was one such moment when what I manifested came true. I always wanted to work with the very talented actor Rajkumar Rao & today I shot with him as my guest on my first ever chat show – Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill. I am on the moon literally! Thank you so much for honouring my request @rajkummar_rao, you know you are the best! :)”

Meanwhile, Monica O My Darling has received a good response from the audience and critics alike. The movie promises to be a tasteful neo-noir crime comedy thriller. It stars Rajkummar Rao, , and others. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.