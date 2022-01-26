Rajkummar Rao shares a mirror selfie with Patralekhaa but the bizzare angle grabs all attention

Love birds Rajkummar Roa and Patralekhaa often share lovey-dovey pictures on their social media accounts and often send their fans on meltdown. However this time too his mirror selfie left his fans more confused and all thanks to the angle. Rajkummar just shared a mirror selfie with their wife Patra and the couple are looking just gorgeous together, while Patralekhaa is looking smoking HOT. The actor took to his Instagram and wrote, " Mirror Selfie-Check Beauty-Check Shirt-Check". The moment Raj shared this picture on his gram, netizens dropped their comments of being confused about the angle. Also Read - Mr & Mrs Mahi: Janhvi Kapoor trains at cricket camp with cricketer Dinesh Karthik; see BTS pictures

Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Esha Gupta, Bhumi Pednekar and more; 8 hottest vegans in Bollywood

Also Read - Badhaai Do trailer OUT NOW: Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar's unusual marriage is nothing short of a laugh riot – watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa got married in Chandigarh in an intimate affair. Only a few members from Bollywood like , , Zeeshan Ayyub were invited to be a part of the celebration. The couple decided to embark on a new journey after dating for 11 years. Sharing their wedding post on Instagram, Patralekhaa wrote, " I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here's to our forever." While Raj in his caption too mentioned that he is marrying his best friend, " Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband Patralekhaa. Here's to forever .. and beyond.".

raj will be seen next in Badhaai Do along with and the trailer has been loved by fans. The story is based on lavender marriage.