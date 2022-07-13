Rajkummar Rao shares his FIRST REACTION after getting call about Sushant Singh Rajput's demise and it's heartbreaking

Rajkummar Rao worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in two films Kai Po Che and Raabta. The two stars shared a brotherly bond with each other. The Mr & Mrs Mahi actor opened up on getting the heartbreaking call about his demise.