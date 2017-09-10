Rajkummar Rao wraps up the shoot of Bose Dead/Alive

Actor Rajkummar Rao has wrapped up shooting for the keenly awaited web series "Bose Dead/Alive". The ALTBalaji show has Rajkummar essaying the role of prominent leader of the freedom movement Subhas Chandra Bose. The series has been directed by Pulkit while Hansal Mehta is the creative director.

Rajkummar announced the news on his Twitter handle on Sunday. "And it's a wrap on one of my most ambitious projects. Bose. Thank you Ekta Kapoor, Hansal Mehta, Naveen Kasturia, Patralekhaa," he said. The National Award-winning actor has worked in a string of critically acclaimed films like " Kai Po Che!", "Shahid", "City Lights", "Aligarh", "Trapped" and "Bareilly Ki Barfi". He will soon be seen in projects like "Newton", "Love Sonia", "5Weddings", "Ittefaq: It Happened One Night" and "Fanney Khan".

This year, we saw Assamese actor Kenny Basumatary play freedom fighter and revolutionary Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in Tigmanshu Dhulia's Raagdesh. Bose Dead/Alive is a web series that is produced by Ekta Kapoor and will be shown on her online streaming channel Alt Balaji. The teaser was out a few days back and it was damn interesting. We see a man sitting in front of a desk, shrouded in darkness, and he then moves forward to reveal himself. It is Rajkummar Rao as Bose, with a burning cigarette in his hand and a bald pate. The actor also gained a lot of weight to get the belly of Subhash Chandra Bose.