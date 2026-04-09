Rajpal Yadav breaks silence and backs Wamiqa Gabbi amid ‘ignoring’ row during ‘Bhooth Bangla’ promotions: 'Wo bechari kisi doosre ko...'

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav has been promoting his much-anticipated film Bhooth Bangla. In a few videos that went viral recently, netizens felt that Wamiqa Gabbi had 'ignored' him. Read on to know Rajpal's reaction to the controversy.

Bhooth Bangla controversy: Looks like things turned a tad dramatic during the promotions of Bhooth Bangla. Rajpal Yadav - who’s been busy promoting the film - recently found himself in the middle of an unexpected row. A few videos from the event soon went viral, and some social media users claimed that Wamiqa Gabbi had ‘ignored’ him. Within minutes, the videos sparked backlash and netizens were happily trolling her. Interestingly, Rajpal has finally stepped in and reacted to all the buzz around the viral clips.

What did Rajpal Yadav say?

In a recent interaction with Zoom, Rajpal Yadav had dismissed all rumours. According to him, it wasn't as it was interpreted by netizens. Rajpal said, “Ye kaise hota hai ki jaisa apka angle camera hota hai, main vahan kisi doosre ko kar raha hu, wo bechari kisi doosre ko kar rahi hai, lekin wo camera angle esa laga". “In a video with Akki (Akshay Kumar) paaji, there are three girls standing there and hum log jaise scene nahi banate? (and just like we set up a scene), you stand there, I’ll stand here, and the girls will stand in between. But if people find entertainment in that too, then there’s no problem. We’ve honestly laughed enough over Wamiqa, Akki paaji, and all of this.”

What had happened between Rajpal Yadav and Wamiqa Gabbi?

Several videos of Rajpal Yadav, Akshay Kumar, Ektaa Kapoor and Wamiqa Gabbi while promoting Bhooth Bangla had gone viral on social media. In one of the viral clips, Wamiqa was seen moving quickly towards Ektaa, while Rajpal was busy fixing his hair. Within minutes, several social media users believed that Rajpal felt Wamiqa was coming to embrace him. However, when she turned towards Ektaa, he ensured nothing looked awkward, and he started fixing his hair.

In another video from the promotions that has gone viral, Mithila Palkar was seen asking Wamiqa to stand next to Rajpal for a photo. However, Wamiqa didn't feel comfortable. Later, when Wamiqa did stand besides him, Rajpal walked away. The moment became hilarious when Wamiqa followed him as if she was trying to stop him. Even though they shared a candid and light-hearted moment, Wamiqa was slammed online.

Did Akshay humiliate Rajpal?

First they didn't give him a chair, Then they mocked Rajpal and scared him,people with short stature are not respected? pic.twitter.com/bLVGdv4XhW — Aditya (@Warlock_Aditya) April 6, 2026

In another video that went viral, Akshay Kumar was seen engaging in a fun chat with Rajpal Yadav. Many believe Akshay ‘mocked’ Rajpal. The controversy started when Akshay asked Rajpal to sit at the press conference. This made Rajpal to pull his own chair to take a seat, while other team members seemed to have been given a designated seating space. Continuing, Akshay told Rajpal Yadav, "Kha ma kha pel doonga, baith ja."

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