Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor makes SHOCKING revelation before surrender: ‘I have to…’

Rajpal Yadav has surrendered in Tihar Jail in the long-running cheque bounce case. The amount involved in the case is around Rs 2.5 crore. Read on to know more.

Actor-comedian Rajpal Yadav is once again in the news. He had to finally surrender in Tihar Jail in the long-running cheque bounce case. The amount involved in the case is around Rs 2.5 crore. After the Delhi High Court refused to grant him more time to surrender, Rajpal Yadav was left with no other option but to comply with the court's order. His statement before going to jail made many emotional.

Just before the surrender, Rajpal Yadav said in a very broken manner that now he has no way out and no friend is standing in this difficult time. The Delhi High Court had earlier made it clear that there would be no change in the date of surrender. After this, Rajpal Yadav reached Tihar Jail in Delhi and handed himself over to the jail administration as per the order of the court.

What is Rajpal Yadav’s cheque bounce case?

The case is linked to a cheque that bounced and is said to be worth around Rs 2.5 crore. Rajpal Yadav had appealed to the court to give him some more time so that he can find a solution to this problem, but the court rejected his appeal. After the court's decision, he was left with no legal option and was forced to go to jail.

What was Rajpal Yadav’s last statement before going to jail?

According to Filmibeat, in a conversation before going to jail, Rajpal Yadav openly talked about his financial crisis. He said, "Sir, kya karoon? Mere paas paise nahin hain. Aur koi upaay nahin dikhta." When asked if he sought help from his rich friends from the film industry, his answer was even more painful. He said that everyone is alone here and they have to deal with this crisis on their own as there are no friends in the real sense. In his words, “Sir, yahan hum sab akele hain. There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own.”

Rajpal Yadav's return to Tihar Jail in this way has become a very difficult chapter in his career. The life of this actor, who made the audience laugh for years, is surrounded by legal and financial troubles today.

