Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce case: Counsel alleges Bhoot Bangla actor rejected payment, chose jail term

Actor Rajpal Yadav had been making headlines after he was sent to Tihar Jail over Rs 9 crore debt and cheque bounce case.

Legal hassle just doesn’t seem to leave Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav alone. The actor was released from Tihar Jail back on February 17 in connection with Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case. He had surrendered on February 5 after the Delhi High Court turned down his plea to seek additional time to repay the amount. Later, the court had also suspended his sentence until March 18, and granted him temporary relief. The court had ordered Rajpal to deposit Rs 1.5 crore by 3 PM for interim bail. After the lawyer of the complainant, M/S Murli Project, stated that Rajpal had deposited the amount in the company's bank accounts against the bounced cheque amount, he was granted bail. However, if recent reports are anything to go by, more trouble could be brewing for the actor. Going by a recent statement by the counsel, Rajpal has over 21 cases filed against him. He didn't accept making the payment and stated that he would go to jail instead.

What's the fresh twist in Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce case?

In a video that was shared by news agency ANI on their official X handle, the complainant M/s Murli Projects Private Limited's counsel, Avnit Singh Sikka, mentioned that the matter was being discussed for final arguments today. As stated by him, the court looked convinced by the arguments that were presented. He further mentioned that Rajpal Yadav had joined the hearing not in person but virtually. The court also gave him the opportunity the to close the case. During the proceedings, the actor showed no qualms in agreeing to resolve the issue in accordance with all terms that were decided by the court.

Sikka further mentioned that the settlement amount was agreed by both the parties. The opposing counsel too had given his nod on the figure. But when the judge asked how the payment would be done, Rajpal Yadav quickly changed his opinion. He said he would go to jail instead. The actor claimed that the payment was made earlier. Sikka further stressed on the fact that about 21 cases are still pending against the actor. The court will reportedly soon give its verdict on all of them. It would also decide if his sentence would continue.

How did cheque bounce case begin?

The case had started in 2010 when Rajpal Yadav took a loan worth Rs 5 crore from Murali Projects Pvt Ltd for his movie Ata Pata Laapata. After the film tanked, a cheque bounce case happened. This led to the actor's conviction in 2018 and a six-month jail sentence, which was later upheld in 2019. The dues that increased to about Rs 9 crore. Interim bail was granted to him by Delhi High Court after he deposited Rs 1.5 crore, Rs 1 lakh bond and surety.

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