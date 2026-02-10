Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Sonu Sood comes in SUPPORT after actor is sent to Tihar jail; 'He will be part of...'

Sonu offered him a movie and a signing fee to help him out financially on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram Stories. In order to let Rajpal know that he is not alone during this trying time, he also urged those in the film industry to come forward and support him.

Actor Rajpal Yadav made an emotional confession just before submitting himself to Tihar Jail in connection with the ₹9 crore debt and cheque bounce case. He acknowledged that he was in dire need of financial assistance and had no one to turn to. Actor Sonu Sood has now intervened in support of Rajpal, offering him a movie and a "small signing amount." He has emphasised that the action is a display of professional support rather than charity.

Sonu Sood comes to help Rajpal Yadav

Just before Rajpal turned himself in on the ₹9 crore debt and cheque bounce case on Tuesday, Sonu intervened on his behalf after he made an emotional admission that he was having financial difficulties and had no one to support him.

TRENDING NOW

Sonu offered him a movie and a signing fee to help him out financially on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram Stories. In order to let Rajpal know that he is not alone during this trying time, he also urged those in the film industry to come forward and support him.

Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us..producers, directors,… — sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 10, 2026

What did Sonu Sood say in support of Rajpal Yadav?

“Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us..producers, directors, colleagues to stand together. A small signing amount, adjustable against future work, is not charity, it’s dignity,” Sonu wrote.

He continued, “When one of our own is going through a tough phase, the industry must remind him he’s not alone. This is how we show we are more than just an industry.”

Sonu's tweet follows Rajpal's heartfelt confession of being in financial distress, which went viral on social media. Rajpal made an emotional statement about his financial difficulties shortly before turning himself in to the police, according to a Bollywood Hungama report.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more