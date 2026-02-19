Rajpal Yadav makes FIRST statement after getting released from Tihar jail; requests for THIS facility in prison

For those who do not know, Rajpal Yadav and his wife borrowed about Rs 5 crore from a business in 2010 to finance his film Ata Pata Laapata. The couple found it difficult to pay back the money after the movie's financial failure.

The well-known actor Rajpal Yadav, who starred in movies like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hungama, and Bhagam Bhag, is presently going through a challenging time in his personal life. His on-screen career has been characterised by his comedic genius, but his recent financial and legal troubles have brought attention to the need to support artists outside of the spotlight. A lengthy legal battle involving a cheque bounce issue that began in or around 2010 is presently putting the actor under increasing strain. After being recently freed from Tihar Jail till March 18, he made his first public statement in which he thanked the whole country and the Bollywood community for their support. The jail administration has now been pushed by Rajpal to provide smoking chambers on the grounds.

Rajpal Yadav's first statement after...

Speaking to PTI Video in his ancestral home of Shahjahanpur district, Yadav said he was showered with affection from the public following his release from Tihar Jail in relation to a cheque-bounce case. According to Yadav, prisoners have to have "designated smoking areas, similar to facilities at railway stations and airports." He continued by saying that although the law remained paramount for those who refused to change, prisons should be viewed as reform centres where offenders must be given systematic opportunities to improve.

What did Rajpal Yadav say?

"It is often difficult to judge from the outside who is a hardened criminal and who made a one-time mistake. My advocate Bhaskar Upadhyay will officially respond to all legal questions," he further added. Yadav also stated that he will be doing a press conference shortly since he has a family wedding to attend and will be busy for the next several days.

All about Rajpal Yadav's cheque bounce case

For those who do not know, the actor and his wife borrowed about Rs 5 crore from a business in 2010 to finance his film Ata Pata Laapata. The couple found it difficult to pay back the money after the movie's financial failure. A number of cheques made out for the amount were returned, which prompted legal action under the Negotiable Instruments Act. The overdue sum allegedly increased to around Rs 9 crore as a result of accrued interest and penalties.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more