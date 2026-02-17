Rajpal Yadav out of Tihar jail over a week after surrendering in Rs 9 crore cheque-bounce case

Even though Rajpal Yadav was granted bail a day earlier, he couldn't be released because of verification procedure. Meanwhile, in a recent clarification, businessman Madhav Gopal Agrawal has stated that Rs 5 crore which was given to Rajpal Yadav for Ata Pata Laapata was only a loan. He also alleged repeated bounced cheques, which further led to legal action.

Actor Rajpal Yadav is finally out of Tihar Jail. On February 17, he was allowed to walk out of the jail after being granted interim bail by the Delhi High Court. Popular actor was released after spending 12 days after he surrendered in connection with a Rs 9 crore cheque bounce and loan default case. While speaking to ANI after he was released, the actor was quick to express his gratitude to the court and his fans. "I will complete 30 years in Bollywood in Mumbai in 2027. People from all over the country, children, old and young, are with me... The way the entire country and the world, my Bollywood, has loved me, if there are any allegations against me, I am available to answer. Thank you, High Court."

Why was Rajpal Yadav's release delayed?

Even though Rajpal Yadav was granted bail a day earlier, his release got delayed because of verification and paperwork process. These procedures were finished later in the day. Rajpal had surrendered at Tihar Jail on February 5 after the court decided to reject his request for more time to pay his dues. The case revolves around the loan of Rs 5 crore, which, along with interest and penalties, comes to Rs 9 crore.

