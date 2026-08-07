Rajpal Yadav's properties to be auctioned in Rs 16 crore loan case? Here's what we know

Rajpal Yadav is reportedly facing another setback as two of his properties in Uttar Pradesh are set to be auctioned over an unpaid bank loan of more than Rs 16 crore.

Rajpal Yadav's properties to be auctioned in Rs 16 crore loan case

Actor Rajpal Yadav is reportedly facing fresh financial trouble. According to the latest reports, two of his properties in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, are set to be auctioned over an unpaid bank loan. The development comes while the actor is already dealing with an ongoing cheque bounce case. As per reports, the auction is scheduled to take place on September 9.

Rajpal Yadav's properties to go under the hammer

According to reports, the Central Bank of India has issued auction notices for two properties linked to Rajpal Yadav in Shahjahanpur. One property is located in the city, while the other is in a nearby village. Reports further suggest that the actor owes the bank over Rs 16.61 crore. The two properties are said to be worth approximately Rs 3.19 crore. The auction is expected to be held online if the dues remain unpaid.

All these Rajpal Yadav-owned properties belonged to his wife Radha Yadav and his mother Godavari Yadav. They were also pledged as guarantors when the loan was taken. Based on this arrangement, the bank has reportedly included those properties in its recovery process. Reports further suggest that action related to some of the actor's properties in Mumbai is also underway. So far, Rajpal Yadav has not released any official statement regarding the latest development or the reported auction notices.

Why did Rajpal Yadav take the loan?

Media reports state that Rajpal Yadav had taken the loan to finance his directorial debut, Aata Pata Lapata. The loan was reportedly secured by mortgaging several properties. As the amount remained unpaid, the bank is said to have taken possession of the mortgaged properties and started the auction process.

Rajpal Yadav Upcoming Movies

On the work front, Rajpal Yadav was last seen in Welcome To The Jungle. The comedy entertainer featured a large ensemble cast and marked another major release for the actor.

He will next be seen in Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan. The film will see Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles and is one of the most awaited projects in the coming months. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Rajpal once again on the big screen, but the recent updates about the auction of his properties have become a hot topic on social media.

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