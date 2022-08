Raju Shrivastava, the comic par excellence, arguably India's greatest standup comic of all time, and definitely one of the biggest reasons for making standup comedy popular in the country, recently collapsed and suffered a massive heart attack while running on the treadmill in a gym. Reportedly, he underwent an angioplasty after being admitted in AIIMS hospital, and is now being monitored closely as the word is that Raju Shrivastava is far from being out of the woods. Several reports circulated about the 'Raju Srivastava health condition', with many claiming that he's likely to not make it. Well, it seems like good friend Shekhar Suman had finally provided some good news. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer shows huge drop; only a miraculous jump over the long weekend can save it

Shekhar Suman provides latest Raju Shrivastava health update

Shekhar Suman, who forged a very strong bond with Raju Srivastava ever since the ace comedian had participated in the Great Indian Laughter Challenge, has come forth to dismiss all rumours floating around about the latter's health. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Shekhar Suman wrote: "Good news ..Raju moved his fingers and shoulders..things looking slightly positive according to the doctors. Your prayers are working. Keep praying." Check out his tweet below:

Shekhar Suman's previous tweets about Raju Shrivastava

Shekhar previous tweets after Raju Srivastava was admitted didn't sound that hopeful though. In two separate tweets he had written: "Raju Srivastava hasn't regained consciousness in the last 46 hrs..plz all Indians pray hard for his recovery. We can't afford to lose this gem. Im sure he is going to come back. God is great. Har Har Mahadev," and "Praying hard for the quick recovery of Raju Srivastava. He is in a serious condition after a heart attack and has been put on the ventilator. Just a fortnight ago he performed for my show India's Laughter Champion. We had a long talk about ev thing in life and now suddenly this." Here they are...

Hope Raju Srivastav makes a full recovery soon.