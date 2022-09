In a tragic turn of events, Raju Srivastava has lost his battle. He had been hospitalised in August after he suffered from a heart attack. The comedian turned politician entertained everyone with his satirical jokes on Bollywood, politics and more. He was most famous for his character, Gajodhar Bhaiyya. Raju Srivastav complained about uneasiness while working out at a hotel's gym in Delhi a couple of weeks ago. He was reportedly given CPR by his trainer and then eventually rushed to the hospital. Raju Srivastava was 58 when he passed away on the morning of 21st September 2022. Celebs such as Ajay Devgn, Sonu Sood, Vicky Kaushal and others have mourned his tragic demise. Also Read - Raju Srivastav dies at 58: Navin Prabhakar reveals they planned a tour in America in 2023; shares how the comedian's mentorship helped him [Exclusive]

Celebs mourn the demise of Raju Srivastava

Raju Srivastav's death is big news in Entertainment News today. He had been doing well and recovering in the AIIMS hospital, Delhi. His friends and family members were constantly praying for his recovery. The comedian also fought hard to live but passed away, leaving his family members, friends and his fans heartbroken. Everyone is mourning the demise of Raju Srivastava. From Ajay Devgn, , Vicky Kaushal to Sonu Sood, , and more have put up condolence messages for Raju's departed soul. Malaika Arora, , Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and more mourned the demise of Raju. Check out the tweets, Instagram posts/stories of celebs about condolence messages for Raju Srivastav's demise here: Also Read - Raju Srivastava passes away at 58, fans and friends in disbelief

In your lifetime you gifted us laughs & more laughs, on & off the screen. Your untimely demise makes me very sad.

RIP Raju. ? Shanti.

May the Almighty give your family strength in this hour of bereavement ? pic.twitter.com/RWG6AcHrid — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 21, 2022

ऐसा कोई सगा या पराया नहीं,

जिसे राजू श्रीवास्तव ने हँसाया नहीं।

बहुत जल्दी चले गए राजू भाई।

You were a true legend of stand up comedy.

ॐ शान्ति#RajuShrivastava pic.twitter.com/yGyXC1nscI — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 21, 2022

Deeply saddened by the demise of celebrated comedian Shri #RajuSrivastava. Gajodhar Bhaiya of the Great Indian Laughter Challenge cheered up one & all but this time he has left us in tears.

May his soul rest in peace. May God give his kith & kin the strength to bear this loss. pic.twitter.com/GklmZcjfFr — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) September 21, 2022

Popular Hindi Comedian #RajuSrivastava passed away.. He was 58.. He was getting treated for heart ailment since August.. May his soul RIP! pic.twitter.com/nKlSlzcwy3 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 21, 2022

Spoke to #RajuSrivastava’s family. He is no more. Passed away half an hour ago. A great loss to the industry. Our heartfelt condolences to the family & near ones. Will never forget you. ॐ शान्ति !

??? — (@ashokepandit) September 21, 2022

Really sad to hear about Raju Shrivastava’s unfortunate demise. A dear friend ,a genius with an unmatchable insightfu mind . It’s such an irreparable loss for the creative world. Just heartbreaking .#RajuSrivastava #rajusrivastava @iRajuSrivastava — (@prasoonjoshi_) September 21, 2022

एक बेहतरीन कलाकार राजू श्रीवास्तव जी आज हमारे बीच में नहीं है यह दुखद खबर सुनकर मुझे बहुत दुख हुआ भगवान उसकी आत्मा को शांति दे ! #rajusrivastava — Dadi Prakashi Tomar ?? (@shooterdadi) September 21, 2022

सुप्रसिद्ध हास्य कलाकार राजू श्रीवास्तव जी का एक विशिष्ट अंदाज था, उन्होंने अपनी अद्भुत प्रतिभा से सभी को प्रभावित किया। उनका निधन कला जगत के लिए एक बड़ी क्षति है। मैं उनके परिजनों व प्रशंसकों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। ईश्वर उन्हें यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति दें। ॐ शांति शांति — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 21, 2022

Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity. He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/U9UjGcfeBK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 21, 2022

For weeks now, Raju Srivastava had been fighting a long battle. He had slipped into a coma but had been responding to the treatment. Raju was on ventilator support for a long time. For a while when his health showcased signs of improvement, the ventilator was removed, stated reports. But he fell ill again and was back on the ventilator. A man had entered Raju Srivastava's hospital room to click pictures with him. The security had been beefed up after the same. His demise has left fans heartbroken.