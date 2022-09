Raju Srivastav was one of the biggest names in the TV and film industry. Last month, he suffered a heart attack and was admitted to the hospital. He was in a critical condition, but later his family and friends used to give updates about his health that the comedian is slowly recovering. However, this morning, we woke up with the sad news that Raju Srivastav is no more. This news has shocked one and all. His fans and industry friends are mourning the comedian’s demise on social media. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan birthday: Bebo's most gorgeous vacay pics will leave you envious and with wanderlust

Fans mourn Raju Srivastav's demise

The comedian's demise has made it to the headlines in the entertainment news. Fans are sad that their favourite comedian is no more. They are calling the ‘true gem of comedy’. Check out the tweets of the fans below… Also Read - Raju Srivastava no more: From being an auto driver to Shah Rukh Khan's co-star in Baazigar - Here are some unknown facts about The King of Comedy

He was a true gem of comedy

without insulting anyone's sentiment....

never used slag languages he made us laugh!

You will be missed Sir!

Om Shanti ??#rajusrivastava #gajodharbhaiya — Suraj Kesarwani (@surajkesarwani) September 21, 2022

It’s saddening to hear about the untimely demise of the comedy king #rajusrivastava

Cine world has lost a gem who never failed to make people laugh.

His entry on a stage would make us laugh our hearts out.

His portrayal of old aged was THE BEST.

RiP Raju Bhai — Ankit Acharya (@Adv_Ankit_966) September 21, 2022

For the amount of laughter he infused in our lives, we cannot ever repay the debt we owe him. #RajuSrivastav #ThankYouRajuSrivastav pic.twitter.com/my8vCfH8Iz — Yatharth Chauhan (@yatharth10) September 21, 2022

Morning starts with a bad news. Our whole family is big fan of Raju ji, #RajuSrivastav is one of the pioneer in #ComicArt .

May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/GAJlSiHBnH — vaibhav srivastav (@vaibhav4aap) September 21, 2022

Raju Srivastava's movies and TV shows

Raju Srivastava started his career with the 1988 release Tezaab and made us laugh out loud with his comedy in movies like Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiyaa, , and others. Even on television, he tickled our funny bones on shows like The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Comedy Circus, , and others. Also Read - Raju Srivastava: King of comedy's unseen pictures with family proves he was a complete family man

Raju was known for mimicking , and reportedly, when he was in the hospital, the family had made him listen to Big B’s voice note after taking permission from the doctors. We are sure Raju’s demise will be a big shock for the megastar as well.