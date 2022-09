Raju Srivastav is no more: The comedian lost his life at the age of 58 after a 40-day long battle at Delhi's AIIMS hospital. During the treatment, there were little slivers of hope that the comedian will spring back. Despite being on a ventilator, there were a few signs of improvements that kept the doctors and Raju's family, friends, and fans hopeful. However, the comedian lost the battle after his long fight on September 21, 2022. His fans and friends are in disbelief. Reacting to his demise, his good friend and actor Ravi Kishan has shared unknown aspects about the comedian par excellence. Talking to a new channel, Ravi Kishan recalled the good old days when Raju and he together started their journeys to stardom in Mumbai. Also Read - Raju Srivastava biography: Gajodhar bhaiyya dies at 58; a look at the comedian's life journey from Kanpur to King of Comedy

"We came to Mumbai around the same time and coming from the same region and speaking the same language made our bond stronger," he said talking to ABP News. Kishan further said that Raju Srivastava was the first stand-up comedian in the country who brought name and fame and respect to the genre and opened avenues for many more youngsters. Having known him for over 30 years, Kishan recalls how Raju and he struggled and were always there for each other in times of need. "We bought our own house around the same time too. He was a good father and husband and was very hardworking." Ravi also shared that Raju was always up for helping strugglers and helping them change their stories. He understood the pain and challenges since he too had gone through it in his early days. Ravi also revealed that Raju had been actively working at Film Bandhu and his passing away is a great loss to the entertainment industry. With his voice choking up as he spoke to another news channel Aaj Tak, Ravi said, "I have lost a brother today".

Raju Srivastav is survived by his wife and two children. The family had kept his fans updated about his health condition all the while he was in the hospital. They had called him a fighter and had been hopeful that he will gain consciousness and go home with them soon. In this difficult moment, BollywoodLife prays for strength for his family and hopes Raju Srivastav, who spread so many smiles and laughter throughout his career, rests in peace.