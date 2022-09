After fighting it out in AIIMS for more than a month, Raju Srivastav passed away. The stand up comedian was one of the pioneers of his genre in the country. Raju Srivastav had revealed that if he ever died then the family members should do his final rites in a happy frame of mind. He had told his close ones to laugh and celebrate his life rather than mourn in grief. Throughout his 58 years, Raju Srivastav made people laugh and how. His Gajodhar Bhaiyyaa will remain etched in our minds forever. The comedian is survived by his wife and two kids. Also Read - Raju Srivastava Death: AIB's Rohan Joshi receives heavy backlash over rant against late comedian; Sikander Kher says, 'he lacks a huge dose of humanity'

Raju Srivastav suffered a heart attack on August 10, 2022. He was working out in the gym when this happened. They rushed him to AIIMS in Delhi. The comedian's brain got affected, and an infection made things worse. Throughout the 40 days he fought hard. Ravi Kishan and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath extended full support to the family. Raju Srivastav belonged to Kanpur. He had first come to Mumbai in 1984. It seems Johnny Lever was his inspiration. The legendary Bollywood comedian is also his neighbour. He had told Bollywood Life how Srivastav's wife Shikha called him in the morning in a tearful state.

Raju Srivastav was the pillar of his family. It seems the family had to sell off their Kanpur home to raise Rs three lakh for their sister's wedding. Later, Raju Srivastav bought back his family by paying Rs 30 lakh. He did not wish to let go of a home that held their childhood memories. His father, Ramesh Chandra Srivastav was also a poet and mimic. The stand up comedy industry has lost a father figure. Navin Prabhakar spoke about how he was generous in mentoring and sharing ideas with junior colleagues. We pray that God gives his close ones the strength to get over this immense loss.