Raju Srivastava is no more, the comedian passed away at 58 at AIIMS Delhi on September 21, 2022. In his career, he made his fans smile and laugh. But not just that, he also shared videos that had underlying messages about how one should live life. On his demise today, one such video is going viral. His distraught fans who are unable to believe that Raju is no more, have been sharing the video on social media. In the same, Raju is seen talking about death layered with his statement comedy. Raju talks about Yamraj and says in the video that one should live their life in such a way that at the last moment of life when Yamraj comes to take you, he should offer you to sit on his buffalo (his ride) and choose to walk himself. The video has a deep meaning.

With the viral video, Raju is trying to tell his fans to live a life that can be celebrated and respected even after one is gone. When he says, 'Yamraj khud kahen ki bhaise pe aap baithiye, aap bhale aadmi hain, paidal hum chalenge', Raju underlines how there should be grace and respect in death as well and in the afterlife, if there is one. This is one of his last posts before he was admitted to the hospital after complaining for discomfort while working out at the gym earlier last month.

Check out Raju Srivastav's video on Yamraj here...

With the happiness that Raju has spread throughout his career and the way with which he has been humble even after success and always been there to help strugglers, Raju has showed what a perfect life should be. We hope he RIP and wish for strength for his family during these tough times.