A few days ago, Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack and he has been admitted to AIIMS hospital in Delhi. The comedian, who has worked in multiple films and shows, is said to be in a critical condition as his brain is not functioning properly. A lot of celebs have spoken about Raju and have also tweeted about his health. Raju is known for mimicry of Amitabh Bachchan and reportedly, the megastar has sent him a voice message and wished him a speedy recovery. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Sunil Pal shares Raju Srivastava's health update; Kareena Kapoor Khan says don't boycott Laal Singh Chaddha and more

According to India Today, said in his voice message, "It's enough Raju. Rise up Raju, and keep teaching us all to laugh." The comedian is still unconscious, but it is said that after consulting the doctor, Big B’s voice message was played for him. Reportedly, according to the doctors, if the patient listens to the voice of the loved ones, it can help in early recovery. Also Read - Raju Srivastava health update: Sunil Pal says 'Gajodhar Bhaiya' is stable and recovering well; requests fans not to believe rumours [Watch]

After the comedian was admitted to the hospital, there were many rumours about his health. So, the family had issued a statement that read, "Dear all Raju Srivastava ji's condition is stable. We are praying for his speedy recovery. The doctors are treating him and are doing their best. Thanks to all the well-wishers for their continued love and support. Please ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated. Please pray for him." Also Read - Raju Srivastava movies: Before becoming India's beloved comedian, Gajodar Bhaiya shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and more Bollywood superstars

Recently, while talking to E-Times about Raju’s health, his nephew, Kushal Srivastava said that the comedian’s condition is gradually and slowly getting better and doctors have also informed that he is showing positive results.

Kushal also confirmed that Raju moved his hand and fingers. He stated that doctors are doing their best and the family’s motive is to stop the rumours and negative stories around Raju. Kushal said, “He is stable now and things are improving and he is showing signs of recovery.”