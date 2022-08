Raju Shrivastava, the comic par excellence, arguably India's greatest standup comic of all time, and definitely one of the biggest reasons for making standup comedy popular in the country, recently collapsed and suffered a massive heart attack while running on the treadmill in a gym. Reportedly, he underwent an angioplasty after being admitted in AIIMS hospital, and is now being monitored closely as the word is that Raju Srivastava is far from being out of the woods. Several reports circulated about the 'Raju Srivastava health condition', with many claiming that he's likely to not make it. Sadly, it seems that could be true as per a source from the hospital. Also Read - Naga Chaitanya makes SHOCKING revelation; he was caught while making out in a car [Read Deets]

Shekhar Suman provides latest Raju Shrivastava health update

Shekhar Suman, who forged a very strong bond with Raju Srivastava ever since the ace comedian had participated in the Great Indian Laughter Challenge, came forth to dismiss all rumours floating around about the latter's health. Taking to his official entertainment news Twitter handle, Shekhar Suman wrote: "Good news ..Raju moved his fingers and shoulders..things looking slightly positive according to the doctors. Your prayers are working. Keep praying," and many let out a collective sigh of relief. Check out his tweet below:

Good news ..Raju moved his fingers and shoulders..things looking slightly positive according to the doctors.your prayers are working.Keep praying??? — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) August 12, 2022

Hospital source contradicts Shekhar Suman tweet

However, contrary to what Shekhar Suman tweeted earlier, a source from the hospital revealed that Raju Shrivastava is now critical and has been put on life support in the ICU, under the strict observation of Professor Dr. Nitish Naik of the Department of Cardiology at AIIMS, as reported by Tarun Mitra.

Whatever be the facts, we hope Raju Srivastav makes a full recovery soon.