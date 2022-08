Raju Srivastava's fans have been praying hard for his recovery. The star comedian suffered a heart attack while working out in the gym around ten days back. He collapsed and was rushed to AIIMS in Delhi. There he has been kept on a ventilator. The star comedian had angioplasty performed on him. Raju Srivastava also developed a brain infection for which he is being treated simultaneously. It is now being said that he might regain consciousness after a couple of weeks. Dr Padma one of the top neurologists of the country is supervising his treatment. On Monday, a man was nabbed by the hospital staff as he tried to enter the room and click a selfie with him. Also Read - Raju Srivastava health update: Family keeps pooja for quick recovery; hospital security beefed after man enters ICU to click selfie

The comedian is being treated with heavy antibiotics for his brain infection. The supply of oxygen has been increased from 20 per cent to 50 per cent. Raju Srivastava is responded well to the treatment now. This has given hopes to his family and friends. The CM of UP Yogi Adityanath and India's Health Minister Harsh Vardhan is also looking into his treatment. The family has full support from them. A five-day long Pooja has been organised at the home of his brother in Delhi to pray for his quick recovery. His wife Shikha is doing the poojas with the family.

There was also a pooja at his family home in Kanpur. They planted 51 neem trees in the vicinity. As we know, Neem tree has significance in astrology. Planting of neem trees supposedly reduces the malefic effects of some planets. Prayers have been offered at the Mahakaleshwar Temple of Ujjain too. The comedian is known for his work on TV. He is hailed as India's biggest and best stand-up comedian. Gajodhar Bhaiyya is a household name. We hope that Raju Srivastava comes out successfully from this ordeal.