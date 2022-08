Raju Srivastav suffered a heart attack today in the morning and has been admitted in the Delhi AIIMS. Now, it has been reported that he is stable under the supervision of the doctors. It seems he was working out in the gym when he started complaining of feeling uneasy. They rushed him to the hospital. While some reports are saying it is a cardiac arrest others maintain it is a heart attack. His daughter Antara told ETimes that she cannot confirm if it is a mild heart attack or not. She said that their mom is flying down to Delhi and should be there in a couple of hours. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Dheeraj Dhoopar-Vinny Arora blessed with a son, Raju Srivastav critical after cardiac arrest, Imlie 2 in the making and more

On the other hand, Ravi Kishan has said that he has sent his personal secretary at the hospital to keep tabs on the health of Raju Srivastav. The actor - politician is now in London. He is also keeping a watch on the proceedings. He has been quoted as saying, "I am in London but I have sent my personal secretary to the hospital. I have sent him to look after Raju as I am getting all health updates. I am praying for his fast recovery." Also Read - Breaking: Raju Srivastava in critical condition after heart attack; admitted to AIIMS Delhi

His daughter Antara has said that Raju Srivastav is doing well under the observation of doctors at AIIMS. His children are in Mumbai right now. Raju Srivastav, 58 is one of the most recognized comedians in India. He is known as Gajodhar amongst his fans. Also Read - Raju Srivastav suffers cardiac arrest; admitted to AIIMS Delhi, condition critical

Raju Srivastav started his career on TV with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. The show was a superhit one. Later on, he went on to do shows like Comedy Nights with Kapil, Bigg Boss, Nach Baliye and Comedy Ka Maha Muqabla. He is from Kanpur. The talented comedian comes from a family of poets. This news is indeed heartening for fans of Raju Srivastav.