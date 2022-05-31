Rakhi Sawant’s personal life always makes it to the headlines. The actress is currently dating a businessman named Adil Khan Durrani, and the couple is spotted at many events together, and also their airport appearances have grabbed everyone’s attention. A few days ago, Rakhi revealed that Adil is a few years younger than her, and while talking about her relationship she had given examples of couples like Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas. Now, Rakhi and Adil recently opened up about their wedding plans. Also Read - Disha Patani’s airport appearance sparks surgery rumours; ‘What happened to her face?’ ask fans [Watch Video]

While talking to Telly Masala about their future together, Rakhi said, "I think Adil will speak about it as 'meri taraf se Adil ko qabool hai'. But whatever his thoughts will be, I will agree with it."

Adil added, "It's too early to decide. We still need more time to understand each other and that's very important to make any big decision." Rakhi also added, "I want to thank Adil. One should not get married without thinking. So, we are not dating and then let's see what happens in the future. But, fingers crossed that everything goes well in our lives. Currently, we are boyfriend and girlfriend."

Rakhi also revealed that if they are offered Bigg Boss, they would like to go on the show, but there’s no offer yet. The actress had participated in Bigg Boss season 15 with her husband Ritesh. After the show got over, the two parted ways as Ritesh was already married.

Rakhi and Adil were friends, and the latter had gifted her a BMW a couple of months ago. She also recently revealed that Adil has gifted her a flat in Dubai. From Abhishek Awasthi to Ritesh to Adil, the actress has always been in the news for her relationships. On the work front, there have been reports that will be seen in a song in starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, but there’s no confirmation on it.