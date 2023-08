Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani's saga is getting more twisted by the day. The man who is now out of prison has claimed that she paid Rs three lakh to a woman to press false charges on him. He also said that Rakhi Sawant is incapable of becoming a mother, as she had her uterus removed. The lady counteracted such claims saying that she is biologically fit for motherhood. Rakhi Sawant made a video with her gynecologist to authenticate the same. Adil Khan Durrani has said that she made the wedding pics viral without his permission. It seems his family, which is based in Mysore was extremely hurt by his actions. Rakhi Sawant has said that he was abusive in the relationship, and would often beat her up. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant makes shocking revelations: Painful miscarriage, getting beaten by Adil Khan Durrani and more

Rakhi Sawant in an interview to ETimes has said that it was Shelly who got her introduced to Adil Durrani. It seems she wanted to open a clinic in a property owned by Rakhi Sawant. She also told the Bigg Boss contestant that she wanted to give her a bigger car. Adil Durrani has a business of second hand cars in Mysore. It seems Shelly told her to come down to Mysore to check the vehicle. It seems Adil was insistent to meet Rakhi Sawant in person. Rakhi Sawant said her brother Rajiv also accompanied her to Mysore. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant breaks down while speaking about Adil Khan Durrani; says, '8 mahine ki shaadi mein mujhe itna maara hai'

It seems Adil booked rooms for the sister-brother but they were separate. Rakhi said that he came to her room, and someone known to Adil locked the room from outside. She said she cannot divulge more details. Rakhi Sawant said there are three witnesses to this, Uorfi Javed, Shelly and Rajeev. It seems he took three hours to strip the actress. Rakhi Sawant had made up her mind to file a police complaint. She apparently called up Uorfi Javed who was then her BFF. Uorfi said that she would send a car and get her hotel changed. Also Read - Urfi Javed irks netizens with croissants bra; a look at times she made outfits with food items

It seems Adil got the car the next day, and Rakhi Sawant told Shelly about the sexual assault. Apparently, he told her, "Don't be sad, you are a nice girl, I want to marry you and live with you."

Adil Khan said that Rakhi Sawant cheated on him with Ritesh Singh. He said that she kept her relations intact. He has threatened to sue her for defamation after this scandal.