Rakhi Sawant claims her boyfriend doesn't like cleavage showing dresses; netzines says, 'Ab toh burka bhi pehenayega tera Adil'

Rakhi Sawant who is head over heels in love with boyfriend Aadil and she claims that whatever he says to her, she abides by it. And in her recent conversation with the paparazzi, she revealed that how Aadil doesn't want her to want cleavage showing dress and she even agreed to him. In the video she can be seen saying that I have realised that by wearing revealing dress you don't become a heroine. Aadil and I, we both love each other and that is why we respect each other and even listen to each other. Aadil has made one request to him that I shouldn't wear a cleavage showing dress, he is okay for me to wear short dress but no cleavage showing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Netizens have mixed reaction to Rakhi Sawant's statement While Rakhi's admirers are happy seeing that she has finally found someone in her life who is sensible. The netizens are slamming her and brutally trolling for this statement and taking a dig at Aadil's religion they are saying that now he will even make her wear burqa (hijab). One user commented in her support that reads, " Chalo kuch toh akal ayi hai......ki clevage sae koi heroine nahi banta....par india mein log wohi Saab log ko promote kartae hai...." Another user slammed her and said, :" Abi to terko burkha halala naa jane kya kya kryega adil" While the world is aware of Rakhi Sawant and her drama and are claiming that this change will definitely bring a lot of entertainment for them, " Is dramy ka injam Kia hoga".

Rakhi was earlier in news for being married to Ritesh and even made an entry in the Bigg Boss 15 house along with him. Their separation was on high voltage drama. And now we wonder what turn her relationship with Aadil will take.