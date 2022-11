Sherlyn Chopra has called out the makers of Bigg Boss 16 for letting participate in the hosted reality show while has supported the filmmaker saying that he has already served his punishment for his deeds. After Sherlyn slammed Rakhi for supporting Sajid, Rakhi has now shot back at her claiming that Sherlyn has a habit of blackmailing celebrities by shooting porn videos with them.

During her recent interaction with the media, Rakhi slammed Sherlyn for saying objectionable things about her. She then went on to allege that Sherlyn herself turns to celebrities and politicians and shoots videos with them in compromising position and then later blackmails them. She also talked about how Sherlyn has been caught in the prostitution racket in the past.

Watch Rakhi Sawant's shocking claims about Sherlyn Chopra here:

Responding to Rakhi's allegations, Sherlyn called her sleaze and potty mouth adding that she attends and arranges events in 5 star hotels. She then went on to say that Rakhi keeps changing her husbands and boyfriends and stays with them on a subscription basis.

Watch Sherlyn Chopra's response to Rakhi Sawant's allegations here:

While Rakhi and Sherlyn's allegations and counter allegations are getting intesified with each passing day, it remains to be seen when the two divas would call out their verbal fight and to what extent.