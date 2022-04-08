Rakhi Sawant DEFENDS Karan Johar for ‘snubbing’ her at RRR 1000 crore bash; reveals what he was doing

The RRR success bash has been making a lot of noise on social media after a video of getting ignored by surfaced online. In the video, Rakhi was seen taking , , Karan Johar and Jr NTR's reactions. While Ram Charan, Ayan and Jr NTR obliged to Rakhi to appear in her video, Karan looked quite busy and failed to pay attention to her. Netizens were irked by KJo's behaviour and started trolling him brutally asking him to learn to be humble like Ram Charan and Jr NTR. However, Rakhi has defended Karan for allegedly snubbing her at the RRR 1000 crore bash. Also Read - From first sexcapade to rift with Kareena Kapoor Khan: 5 shocking revelations by Karan Johar that raised eyebrows

As netizens continued to slam Karan on Instagram, Rakhi noticed the chaos and decided to end it once and for all. On the same video, Rakhi dropped a comment wherein she revealed what Karan was doing when she approached him at RRR success bash. "Karan johar bhai is the best he never ever ignore me never loves me so much❤️?? when I was making a video that time he was very busy talking to Jr NTR thank you so much," she commented. Also Read - KGF 2 vs RRR: From a whopping day 1 collection to 1000 crore mark; Yash starrer has to break these records of Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer

Also Read - Drew Barrymore dances with Lilly Singh on Chura Ke Dil Mera; Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar and other celebs have EPIC reaction

Though it was a short conversation, the video of Ram Charan and NTR interacting with Rakhi has now become viral on social media. The super excited Rakhi, was spotted interacting with Ram Charan, as she congratulated him on the huge success of RRR. "Will you please do 'Naatu Naatu' step with me?", Rakhi had requested Ram Charan. As Ram Charan was among a huge crowd, he politely said that he could not dance. Jr NTR, who was surrounded by hundreds of people, had also posed for a selfie video with Rakhi Sawant, as she is seen congratulating him for RRR.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

RRR is zooming towards the Rs 1000 crore mark at a remarkable pace. On day 14, the worldwide collection of SS Rajamouli's film stands at Rs 968 crore. The movie's Hindi version is also set to cross Rs 200 crore at the box office.