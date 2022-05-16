surely knows how to make it to the headlines. The actress a few years ago was in the news for getting married to a man named Ritesh. In Bigg Boss 15, she came to the show with her husband, and of course, it helped the show’s TRP. However, after the show ended the two decided to part ways as Ritesh was already married and had a child. But, Rakhi has got a new boyfriend whose name is Adil. Also Read - Ahead of Cannes 2022, Hina Khan stuns in Tarun Tahiliani at the UK Asian Film Festival; fans can't wait for her red carpet look [VIEW PICS]

Recently, Rakhi attended an award function and from the red carpet, she did a video call to her boyfriend and showed him to the media. Well, paps asked her to give him a kiss, and she also did that. Check out the video below… Also Read - Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui REVEALS how his girlfriend reacted to his closeness with Anjali Arora on the show

A few days ago, Rakhi was spotted with Adil, and while talking to Viral Bollywood, the actress had said, “Meet my sweetheart Adil.” When asked about Bigg Boss 16, Rakhi said, “Kya aap chahate hai ke hum dono ki jodi jaaye Bigg Boss mein? (Do you want our jodi to go in Bigg Boss?) He is my boyfriend.” Also Read - The Archies: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor's debut stirs up the nepotism debate; THIS actor claps back at trolls, hints at 'South debate'

When Adil was asked about Rakhi, he said, “She is a very nice female. Bahot down to earth hai.” Rakhi added, “Woh kehte hai na ke jab god deta hai chhappar phaad ke deta hai, to mere liye chhappar phaad diya hai. He is very lovable.” The actress also revealed that her boyfriend had gifted her a new car.”

While sharing about getting BMW as a gift, Rakhi had earlier posted on Instagram, “Thank you so much my dear friend @shellylather raj bhai and @adil__khandurrani for giving me such a great surprise !! Thanks a ton means a lot to me !! God bless.”

Well, Rakhi has been in the news quite a few times because of her love life, and now, she makes it to the headlines with her new boyfriend Adil.