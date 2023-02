Rakhi Sawant has had a fall out with Adil Durrani. The two had been together for a few months now. Just after the demise of her mother, Rakhi Sawant filed a complaint against Adil Durrani. She said that he abused her and ran away from home with her money and jewellery. Rakhi Sawant has said that Adil Durrani has a girlfriend, Tanu Chandel and she is pregnant with his child. The two had got married in a court ceremony in May 2022. He was not willing to disclose the marriage in front of the world. However, pressure from some people, including Salman Khan (as per reports) forced him to admit that Rakhi Sawant and he were indeed married. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan's first Insta post, Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Khan Durrani accused of rape and more

Now, the Mumbai Police has sought extension in custody for Adil Durrani. The magistrate had denied it, and they have moved to Sessions Court for the same. Rakhi Sawant has also accused him of unnatural sex. Tanu Chandel was seen at the launch of her song. But the lady refused to speak in detail about Adil Khan Durrani. When asked about the accusations of Rakhi Sawant, she said that she also has a lot of explaining to do...

Rakhi Sawant has said she is glad that Adil Durrani's custody has been extended. She said that she is a victim in the case. He will be brought tomorrow from the Arthur Road Jail to the Sessions Court. He is a businessman from Mysore. In the middle of all this, a woman from Iran has said that Adil entered into a relationship and later raped her. It seems he warned her not to file a case or else he would make their intimate videos and her pics viral.