Rakhi Sawant has been making it to the headlines nowadays because of her new boyfriend Adil Khan. She has been dating Adil for the past few months, and the couple gets spotted by paparazzi mostly every day. From the airport to red carpets, Adil accompanies Rakhi everywhere. Recently, they attended an award show together, and on the red carpet, Rakhi kissed Adil. The video of the same has gone viral and Rakhi is being trolled. Apart from kissing her boyfriend, the actress is also being trolled for the outfit she wore.

is wearing an outfit that covers her head, and first she is seen just talking to Adil, but later kisses him . Netizens are trolling the actress. An Instagram user wrote, "Sharam naam ki cheez tu rahi nii." A netizen wrote a comment for Adil which read, "Kya majburi hai bhai mere jo tu yeh sab seh raha hai."

People on social media are hilariously comparing Rakhi with . A netizen wrote, "Aishwarya from local cannes." One more Instagram user wrote, "I think this dress is designed with multi purpose acts as umbrella as well as shutter as Aishwarya rai didn't show the use of dress in cannes but now we got to know the real benefit of this dress." Well, we have to say that netizens are super creative.

Meanwhile, Rakhi has been away from the big screen for the past few years. She makes it to the headlines by participating in Bigg Boss and flaunting her boyfriend and talking about her ex-husband. In Bigg Boss 15, the actress had come on the show with her ex-husband Ritesh, and their fights, as well as romance, had grabbed everyone’s attention. Now, she is also hoping that in the coming season of Bigg Boss, she will be called with her current boyfriend Adil.