Rakhi Sawant REVEALS her mother wished she had died upon her birth after her infamous kissing controversy with Mika Singh

Where there is , there is a controversy. She has been known as the controversy Queen in the industry thanks to her over-the-top antics and absurd statements in the media. In 2006, Rakhi made headlines when kissed her without her consent at her birthday party. This infamous kissing episode had remained one of the most talked about controversies in Rakhi's career. And while speaking about it, Rakhi recently revealed that her mother had wished she died upon her birth after her family members turned on her after the incident. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant slams KRK amid his fight with Mika Singh; says, ‘Jo insaan Salman Khan ji ke khilaaf bolega, hum log use chhodenge nahin’ [Exclusive]

"People always tell me I'm an attention seeker. Guys, I am not an attention seeker. The media loves me... There was a time when my mother told me, 'What is this, your controversies? I wish you died the moment you were born.' This happened after my family turned on my mother, after my incident with Mika Singh. My father used to beat my mom. I told her, 'Nobody is going to give me a crown the moment I enter Bollywood, let me struggle, give me freedom. I am not or 's daughter. I haven't even gone to high school'," Rakhi told Bollywood Bubble. Also Read - Neha Kakkar-Aditya Narayan's fake love angle, Rakhi Sawant-Ratan Rajput's swayamvar - Publicity stunts of celebs that left everyone shocked

Rakhi also said that her uncle and immediate family members were against her decision to join the industry. They told her that she is a corrupting influence and refused to speak to her and her mother. They didn't even invite Rakhi for her own father's funeral. Her uncle and her entire family thought that their daughters will also ran away because she did. Also Read - Happy birthday, Mika Singh: From kissing Rakhi Sawant to a hit-and-run case, a look at the singer’s top controversies

During her stint in Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Mahajan had opened up about Rakhi's traumatic childhood. He had mentioned that Rakhi was being beaten up for dancing when she was a child. He also said that despite earning immense fame, Rakhi is totally lonely. Later, Rakhi too had shared with that she got multiple stitches after being thrashed by her uncle. She had also showed her stictches inflicted by her uncle's beating.

"Father nahi hai… father ne uske bachpan me maara hoga, peeta hoga (Her father must’ve been physically abusive towards her when she was a child). Childhood me usko bahut maarte the dance karne ke liye (They used to beat her for dancing). She has daulat, shouhrat but apne log nahi hai (She has fame and fortune, but no one to call her own). She feels she has a character to maintain. There is a clash between the real Rakhi and the Rakhi that is known to the world,” Rahul Mahajan had said during his stay on Bigg Boss 14.