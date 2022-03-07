Rakhi Sawant reveals of undergoing breast surgery at the age of 16; calls it the scariest experience of her LIFE

often speaks about being naive when she entered this industry. She had nothing when she came to make her mark and today she is a popular face. No matter you are a fan of Bollywood or not but you have heard the name - Rakhi Saint. Rakhi Sawant in her recent interview with ETimes spoke about the scariest physical experience of her life. She narrated that when she entered Bollywood there was a huge trend of cosmetic surgery and everyone was in the race to have perfect everything. Recalling undergoing breast surgery at the age of 16 Rakhi said that it was the scariest phase of her life. She said, " Breast surgery. That was very scary. I underwent breast surgery when I was 15-16. That was very scary. I was a kid and flat. I wanted to enter Bollywood. At that time, Miss World and Miss Universe were undergoing all surgeries. Everyone said that if you want to enter Bollywood, your body and your face have to be perfect. I was incomplete at that time. So I lied down in an operation theatre and became a cold-to-hot girl". Also Read - Ranveer Singh and Rakhi Sawant get trolled for dancing together at the ITA Awards 2022 red carpet

Rakhi has often spoken about the struggle that she faced in her journey. There was a time before entering Bollywood she has worked as a waitress at Ambani's party. She has gone through a lot to live the life of her dreams. Rakhi was recently in news for her separation from her husband Ritesh with whom she made an entry in Bigg Boss 15. Talking bout coping with the divorce she said to the entertainment portal, " I am not happy but I am trying. I don't want to cry, I have done a lot of hard work. I don't want to cry for some guy who doesn't care for me, who doesn't love me, who doesn't respect me. I loved him." Rakhi is surely one drama queen and there can indeed be no one like her!