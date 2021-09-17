Rakhi Sawant trends on Twitter after AAP member calls her name to taunt Navjot Singh Sidhu; netizens react, 'Misogynistic men need to be taught a lesson'

Rakhi Sawant is trending on social media. This time, people have come out in support of the Bigg Boss 14 wildcard after AAP MP Raghav Chaddha used her name to taunt Navjot Singh Sidhu. He had tweeted, "The Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics -Navjot Singh Sidhu- has received a scolding from Congress high command for non stop rant against Capt. Therefore today, for a change, he went after Arvind Kejriwal. Wait till tomorrow for he shall resume his diatribe against Capt with vehemence." It seems he made a condescending statement about the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. People on Twitter were aghast to see how a person holding a prominent post in a political party could use such language and drag in a woman who has nothing to do here. Also Read - AAP celebrates victory with Shah Rukh Khan's World Cup winning clip from Chak De India

It is no secret that Rakhi Sawant is used freely whenever people wish to insult someone. In Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill was compared to the dancer-actress after she had a massive fight with Shefali Jariwala and Rashami Desai. Fans will remember the infamous Mahira Ka Doll incident. This time, netizens have slammed Raghav Chaddha saying that such misogyny is unbecoming of someone who holds a responsible position. Take a look at the tweets... Also Read - Chetan Bhagat gets trolled on Twitter for calling Aam Aadmi Party's odd-even rule unfair to men

Rakhi sawant should take raghav to court and lodge an FIR for DEFAMATION AND MOLESTATION BY SPEECH. THIS IS TRUE CHARACTER OF THE LIKES OF KEJRIWAL AND HIS FRIENDS. @AamAadmiParty @raghav_chadha #RAKHISAWANT @ArvindKejriwal घटिया लोग। — This_Owl_never_ sleeps (@TheSleepyOwl3) September 17, 2021

Casteist communal misogynistic hateful and condescending mindset of yours is exposed. #RakhiSawant is thousands time better a human than anti India elements who with the help of RSS stooge and Anna fraud, plunged this country into chaos. — Syncretic (@3rd_Handle) September 17, 2021

What has RAKHI SAWANT to do with this??

Learn to respect first.#ApologizeToRakhi #RakhiSawant https://t.co/7GbDzIUF5g — » °Vanshika ʲᵃˢˡʸ ᴊᴀꜱʟʏɪᴀɴ ♡ (@JasLyVanshika22) September 17, 2021

Rubbish! Such analogy does not deserve to be part of a civil society, leave alone in politics. #RakhiSawant #RaghavChadha https://t.co/5EzSybiztE — Siddharrth Jain (@TweepleLeaf) September 17, 2021

Well, we have to see how Rakhi Sawant reacts to this. After Bigg Boss 14, people have become attached to the dancer-singer seeing the kind of difficulties she has faced in her life. Her true and genuine personality also got a lot of love. Also Read - Complaint filed against Aamir Khan for calling policeman 'thulla' in PK