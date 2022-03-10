has been praising ’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and ’s performance in it. A few days ago, when she was spotted in the city, she had told the paparazzi that she personally wants to go and kiss SLB for making such a good film. At the red ITA Awards 2022, Rakhi and Alia had posed together for the shutterbugs, and Rakhi once again praised Alia’s performance in the movie. Now, the Bigg Boss 15 contestant has shared a couple of videos on Instagram in which she is dressed as Gangubai Kathiawadi. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor plays a protective boyfriend to Alia Bhatt after dinner date, fans go gaga over their chemistry [VIDEO]

In one of the videos, Rakhi danced on the song Dholida, and captioned it as, "Dholida in my style for my favourite @aliaabhatt #gangubaikathiawadi." In the second video, Rakhi is seen mouthing a dialogue from the movie. The actress captioned the video as, "@aliaabhatt this is specially for you #gangubai." Check out the videos below…

Well, fans of Rakhi are loving these videos. A fan commented, "Aalia se acha tum kar rahe ho waiting fr u in big boss ap ke baar gangubai." Another fan wrote, "Looking beautiful In traditional clothes." One more fan wrote, "ow rakhi looking fabulous love uh darling."

Rakhi has been an entertainer and she always grabs everyone’s attention with her antics. She is known for her stints in the Bigg Boss house but unfortunately hasn’t won a season yet.

Meanwhile, Gangubai Kathiawadi has been doing very well at the box office. In 12 days, the Alia Bhatt starrer has collected Rs. 99.64 crore. It’s a hit, and now, it will be interesting to see what will be the lifetime collection of the movie.