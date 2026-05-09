Rakhi Sawant's comment on Vijay-Trisha Krishnan's wedding plans goes VIRAL: 'Hum unki mehendi ceremony mei...'

In a recent chat, Rakhi Sawant shared her thoughts on the dating rumours of Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan.

Rakhi Sawant is making headlines for her reaction to all the buzz around Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan. And in true Rakhi style, her comments have gotten everyone talking. While sharing her thoughts on Vijay and Trisha's dating rumours, Rakhi said she genuinely feels they should just get married already. For years now, Vijay and Trisha have won hearts as Tamil cinema’s most loved on-screen pairs. Fans have always loved their chemistry in films. This is precisely why rumours around them being in a relationship never really die down.

What did Rakhi Sawant say?

Reacting to the buzz around Vijay and Trisha Krishnan, Rakhi Sawant told FilmyMantra Media, “I think they should get married. Mujhe lagta hai Vijay aur Trisha ko shaadi kar lene chahiye, aur hum aayenge mehendi mein (I feel Vijay and Trisha should now get married. We will attend their mehendi ceremony).” Rakhi also revealed that she has known Trisha since the time she struggled to get a break in Bollywood. "I know Trisha. Jab hum saath mein struggle kar rahe the (We were struggling together). She was in Bollywood, phir woh South mein shift hogayi. So I know Trisha from my childhood."

Rakhi Sawant likes Vijay?

Overjoyed after Vijay’s big win in the Tamil Nadu elections, Rakhi couldn’t stop praising him. "Main personally unko bohot pasand karti hoon. Bohot acche nature ke hai woh. Mera dream tha unke saath ek gaana karna, par kabhi chance hi nahi mila. Ab mujhe lagta hai unki party join karlu," she said.

What was Trisha's recent cryptic post about?

On May 8, Trisha Krishnan posted an Instagram story. It mentioned three things: the text “IYKYK,” a blank-faced cartoon, and silhouetted figures saying “blah blah blah” and “yadda yadda.” The story didn't carry any caption or hashtag. The post appeared as Vijay’s TVK tried to reach the majority number of 118 MLAs as CPI, CPI(M) and VCK supported the party. Vijay was asked to put out proof of majority by Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar after TVK emerged as the largest party after May 4 results. For those who have been following Trisha’s social media in the recent past, would know this isn't strange. She often puts out things that say just enough, and let those reading it decide. The past few weeks have been extremely challenging for her as she has been judged for her relationship, among other things. But such has been her impact as an actor, that her fan base remains untouched.

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